Brody Jenner Says ‘A Little Soon’ About Ex-Wife Kaitlynn Carter’s Pregnancy

Brody Jenner has revealed additional information regarding his ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter’s pregnancy.

On Wednesday’s season finale episode of “The Hills: New Beginnings,” Caitlyn Jenner’s 37-year-old son stated that he thought it was a little early for his 32-year-old ex to be pregnant.

“It’s a little early, but I’m not sure. Jenner was cited in Us Weekly as adding, “What’s done is done.” The DJ then expressed his hope that Carter is “making the correct decision” in his confessional.

Jenner acknowledged that whatever is going on between Carter and her 30-year-old beau Kristopher Brock is none of his business, but after learning of her pregnancy, he couldn’t help but show his concern for her.

“Listen, how familiar are you with this guy? You’ve always told me that you want to be a mother and that it’s your life’s ambition. I have no doubt in my mind that you will be the best mother ever. On the episode, the Los Angeles resident told Carter, “I just want to make sure you’re with the correct person.”

The former “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star went on to declare that if he believes she is making the wrong decision, he will not remain silent, adding, “I think it’s a little quick that she’s pregnant already.” That was a speedy response. Never say never.”

Jenner revealed his true feelings regarding Carter’s partner to co-star Audrina Patridge at one time. After learning of the pregnancy, he told the latter that Brock was his major concern.

“He was my main concern. Who is he, exactly? He’s someone I’ve never met. He told Patridge, “I believed it would be soon.”

He did say, though, that he trusts Carter’s judgment in the end. He went on to say, “I trust she knows what she’s doing.”

According to E! News, Jenner finally got the chance to meet Brock in person for the first time in the reality series’ finale, and both had generally great things to say about each other.

Brock “seemed friendly” and “sweet,” according to Jenner. Brock, on the other hand, believed Jenner was “a great sweet person.” He also stated that because Jenner is such a vital part of Carter’s life, they needed to “have that chat and break the ground.”

Meanwhile, Jenner revealed in a previous episode of the reality show that he found it “hurting” that his ex-boyfriend, who is still one of his close friends, did not. Brief News from Washington Newsday.