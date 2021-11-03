Brock Davies, star of ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ admits to slapping his ex-wife and describes their relationship as ‘toxic.’

Brock Davies, star of “Vanderpump Rules,” admitted to slapping his ex-wife once and described their relationship as “toxic” at the time. He told Lisa Vanderpump, though, that he isn’t proud of what he did a decade ago and that he isn’t the same person today as he was then.

Davies made the disclosure after revealing last week that he hadn’t spoken to his children in nearly four years. On Tuesday’s episode of “Vanderpump Rules,” he responded to Lala Kent’s inquiries about his relationship with his ex.

“Obviously, I just want to make sure you guys understand I have a history,” the Australian personal trainer informed his castmates at Vanderpump’s house, including fiancée Scheana Shay. “However, I’ve learnt from all of my mistakes,” he continued.

He drew Vanderpump aside and admitted that he isn’t proud of his previous behavior.

“I am no longer the same person I was ten years ago. I attempted to strike up a conversation with Lala. I assumed she’d understand—after all, it’s more complicated than me breaking down the front door and seeing my children. My relationship with my ex was poisonous, and yes, there was a period when we had a fight. I did, in fact, slap my spouse. That’s exactly what I did. That is something I am not proud of “He went on to clarify.

Davies further clarified that the domestic abuse event occurred when he was 19, and that his ex-subsequent wife’s restraining order had nothing to do with it.

“We got into a fight, and I slapped her. After that, we relocated to France. My son was born, and we were divorced “He recalled something.

He claimed that they obtained the domestic violence order against him after a fight with his ex and her father, which occurred after they discovered that his ex was pregnant with his child.

“We split up, and she took my children away from me. Then I had to go to court and file an appeal. It was lifted once we went to court “He confessed.

According to Davies, his ex-wife has since remarried and given birth to another kid with her new husband. He also gushed over Shay, stating she has changed him for the better and is his “everything.”