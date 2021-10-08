‘Brittany Murphy, what happened?’ Simon Monjack was a “disturbed individual,” according to the documentary director.

In an interview with People, filmmaker Cynthia Hill spoke about the late actress’ husband, Simon Monjack, calling him a “disturbed guy” ahead of the premiere of the documentary “What Happened, Brittany Murphy?”

Hill told the newspaper, “He was a sick man who was used to deceiving others, and Brittany was one of his last victims.” “There was a pattern of behavior that became extremely apparent as we conducted additional research.” Murphy died in December 2009 at the age of 32 from untreated pneumonia and severe drug abuse. Her husband died at the age of 40 five months after the actress died.

The film will delve deeper into the actress’ demise and reveal new insights about her final days.

One of the people included in the documentary is makeup artist Trista Jordan, who worked with Murphy on her most recent film, “Something Wicked.” The actress, she claimed, was in pain.

Jordan observed, “Her eyes were so sunken, and she just seemed so sad.” “She didn’t seem like herself. She was in excruciating discomfort. She couldn’t stand up because she had Bambi legs.” Monjack’s dark past will also be explored in the film. Linda Ragsdale, his mother, will appear, as will his brother James and previous fiancée Elizabeth Ragsdale.

Monjack wanted Ragsdale to give birth in America when she was four months pregnant, according to Ragsdale. He said he’d meet her in New York and that he’d pay for her plane ticket.

“I called him when I got to my New York studio, and he answered. ‘Simon, I’ve made it to…,’ I said, and he hung up on me before I could finish the sentence. He abandoned me while I was pregnant “Ragsdale remarked.

“[Murphy’s] death was so odd and there are so many twists and turns,” Buddy Day, the documentary’s executive producer, added.

Meanwhile, Hill, who spoke with several of Murphy’s friends and relatives, described her as a generous woman who was adored by all.

“When it came to describing her, everyone was so consistent. She was so generous, caring, and always thinking of others, and I think that gets lost in the midst of the mystery surrounding her death “she stated “She was adored by all.” On HBO Max on October 14, “What Happened, Brittany Murphy?” will premiere.