Britney’s lawyer claims Jamie Spears is attempting to extract millions of dollars before stepping down as conservator.

The legal team for Britney Spears will not be intimidated by her father. Mathew Rosengart, the singer’s lawyer, submitted additional court paperwork on Monday, seeking that Jamie Spears be removed from the conservatorship immediately, claiming that Jamie is attempting to extort money from her daughter.

According to Variety, Rosengart claims Jamie is asking $2 million in rewards in exchange for stepping down as Britney’s conservator, including $1.3 million in attorney’s fees, $500,000 for Britney’s old management business, and extra payments to Jamie himself.

In the petition, Rosengart stated, “The current quo is no longer tolerable, and Britney Spears will not be extorted.” “Mr. Spears’ apparent attempt to barter suspension and removal in exchange for about $2 million in payments, on top of the millions Mr. Spears and his cronies have already received from Ms. Spears’ estate, is a non-starter.”

Mr. Spears is compelled to step down without condition and without attempting to take anything more from his daughter, having finally realized that his time as Conservator should come to an end,” Rosengart added. He further urged that the court quickly designate a successor for Jamie.

Jamie’s attorney, Vivian Lee Thoreen, has also been chastised by Rosengart, who claimed in a recent filing that Jamie’s “sole motivation” for remaining as Britney’s conservator is “his unconditional love for his daughter and a fierce desire to protect her from those attempting to take advantage of her.”

“While Mr. Spears claims to love and support his daughter while stripping her of her autonomy and dignity and engaging in abusive behavior toward her, his First Response indicates his true motivations: to obtain or make substantial monetary payments,” Rosengart continued.

Jamie agreed to resign as conservator of Britney’s estate “when the time is appropriate” last month.

Jamie wants to collaborate with the court to ensure a smooth transition, according to legal filings acquired by Entertainment Tonight.

Britney finally spoke up about the court-ordered conservatorship in June. The singer asked the judge to dissolve the conservatorship that has been governing her life and finances since February 2008 in a video conference session in Los Angeles.

"I've lied to the entire world and said, 'I'm well and happy.' In her 20-minute statement, the "Stronger" singer declared, "It's a lie." "I figured if I yelled it loud enough, it may work. I've been living in denial. I've been stunned. I've been traumatized.