Britney Spears Wept With Joy After Seeing Her Father Jamie’s Conservatorship Has Been Suspended: According to the Report.

According to a rumor, Britney Spears is “jumping for joy” after her father was removed as conservator of her estate.

An unnamed insider told Page Six that the “Toxic” singer, 39, was overcome with emotion after Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ordered on Wednesday to immediately suspend her father, Jamie Spears, as her conservator after 13 years.

“When she heard the judge’s judgment, Britney fell into tears,” the insider stated. “She had begun to believe that she would never see the day when her father’s oppressive control over every part of her life would end, but it had finally happened.”

“She’s in astonishment and at a loss for words, but she’s literally jumping for joy,” the source stated. She hasn’t been this happy in 13 years.”

Spears, who did not appear at the Wednesday hearing, did not explicitly address the legal triumph, but she did post on Instagram shortly after the ruling that she was on “cloud 9.”

She captioned a video of herself piloting a miniature plane, “On cloud 9 right now!!!!”. “This is my first time flying a plane and in a prop plane!!! I was terrified!!! Pssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss Keep it classy, lovely people!!!!”

The judge agreed that it was in Jamie’s “best interest” to remove her from the restrictive legal agreement, stating that Spears’ influence over her life was “poison.”

She stated, “The existing scenario is intolerable.” “It reflects a toxic climate that necessitates James Spears’ suspension.”

Spears’ lawyer Mathew Rosengart urged the court to appoint certified public accountant John Zabel as the temporary conservator of the singer’s $60 million estate following Jamie’s suspension. Despite Jamie’s legal team’s opposition, Penny agreed to Zabel’s appointment.

Spears’ conservatorship was described as “abusive” during her court hearing on June 23. She also demanded that her father be charged with “conservatorship abuse,” claiming that the arrangement has “enabled my father to wreck my life.”

After reports surfaced that Spears’ conservators were monitoring her phone and bugging her home, Rosengart filed a new additional motion on Monday demanding for Jamie’s immediate suspension. He also requested that the pop star’s conservatorship be “promptly terminated.”

Spears resides in California, which requires two-party permission.

“Unauthorized recording or surveillance of Britney’s private communications — particularly attorney-client contacts, which are a sacred element of the legal system — is an outrageous and shameful violation of her personal rights, and a clear illustration of the deprivation. Brief News from Washington Newsday.