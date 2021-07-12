Britney Spears Wears Red Lingerie to Show Off Her Sexy Side: “Full Circle”

Fans couldn’t get enough of Britney Spears’ breathtaking black and red lingerie shot, which she shared on Instagram on Saturday.

The 39-year-old singer accessorized her ensemble with a black choker and a baby-doll nightie. As she stood for the camera, the heroine of “I’m A Slave 4 U” wore her usual heavy eye makeup.

She captioned the shot with a red circle emoji, saying, “All has been said and done full circle.” “RED RED RED RED RED RED RED RED RED RED RED

Fans expressed their displeasure and support for Spears in the post’s comments section.

“FREE BRITNEY NOW,” said influencer Josh Helfgott, who gained over 12 thousand likes in less than 24 hours. The shot was also liked by actress Reese Witherspoon.

After hearing her compelling statement, one user said, “These posts can’t be truly her,” while another said, “Would be wonderful if she controlled her own account.”

“Britney Spears is a living legend,” one person said, while another recognized the word “red” in the caption and said, “We can’t wait for PROJECT RED.”

Spears has previously mentioned “Rose Project” and “Red Rose” on social media, so this isn’t the first time she’s addressed “red” in her Instagram photos. The pop diva, on the other hand, has yet to reveal any information regarding these ventures.

Spears’ social media posts are making news these days. She published a naked shot of her back last week, which left internet users perplexed because her neck tattoo was not visible. On Thursday, the singer announced on Instagram that she had “edited out” the tattoo on her neck because she wanted to “see what it would look like clean.”

“And sure, I like it better, so kiss my a– haters while you guys are whispering behind my back,” she continued. In the comments section, one admirer said, “This isn’t Britney,” while another said, “Britney is never this harsh.” Sharon Stone, an actress, liked the post.

Spears is currently spending quality time with her lover, Sam Asghari, on a personal level.

“@SamAsghari looks like such a dad in these pics,” she captioned a sequence of images she took with him on Sunday evening. The couple met on the set of the music video for “Slumber Party,” which was released in 2016.