Britney Spears wants her family to be incarcerated for conservatorship: ‘It Was Demoralizing And Degrading.’

Britney Spears believes her family should be held accountable for their role in her 13-year conservatorship.

For the first time in nearly 14 years, the pop artist, 39, is free to make her own medical, financial, and personal decisions after a Los Angeles judge agreed to end her conservatorship on Friday.

Spears took to Instagram on Wednesday to criticize her family members, stating they “should all be in jail” for their roles in establishing her father, Jamie Spears’, severe conservatorship.

The singer initially hinted at a future tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in a lengthy note accompanying a video — in which she thanked #FreeBritney supporters for saving her life — though she noted that it would be “embarrassing” to talk about allegedly never having “seen cash” and not being able to drive her own car. She went on a rant about her family after that.

“…but it still astounds me how my family and the conservatorship were able to accomplish what they did to me every day I wake up… It was humiliating and humiliating!!!!” Spears penned the piece.

She went on to say, “I’m not even going to recount all the horrible things they did to me, for which they should all be imprisoned… Yes, even my devoutly religious mum!!!!” Spears went on to say that she is used to “keeping the peace” and “keeping my mouth shut” for her family. “But not this time,” she stated emphatically. “I HAVE NOT FORGOTTEN, and I hope they will be able to look me up tonight and understand EXACTLY WHAT I MEAN!!!!” Spears said she’s looking forward to having “the keys to my car and being able to be independent and feel like a woman” now that she’s out of conservatorship. The “Toxic” singer also stated that she intends to work as an advocate for people who are subjected to abusive conservatorships. “I hope my narrative has an impact and leads to some improvements in the crooked system,” she said.

In the comments area, Spears’ fans and followers showed their support for her, with many expressing they’re delighted she’s finally able to share more details about her ordeal.

“THE ABILITY TO PURCHASE CANDLES! Britney, we adore you, and I am ecstatic for you “one of the fans stated.

“Congratulations on every minute and moment from here,” said singer Duffy.

“Selling Sunsets” is a phrase that means “selling sunsets.” Christine Quinn expressed herself as follows: “EVERYONE engaged in this nightmare you were living has a specific place in hell. Now is the moment to live your life to the fullest. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.