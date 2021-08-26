Britney Spears thanks boyfriend Sam Asghari in an Instagram appreciation post.

Britney Spears is in the mood for love. The 39-year-old pop queen has had a difficult time over the last few years, but she hasn’t been alone in her struggles.

Sam Asghari, her lover, has been her rock through thick and thin, so it’s only appropriate that the “Criminal” singer expresses her love and respect for him.

Spears recently shared a rare insight inside her relationship with her boyfriend Asghari on Instagram. She uploaded a sweet photo with her beau, thanking him for always standing by her side while she fights for her freedom in the midst of her conservatorship struggle.

The 39-year-old performer added with a throwback selfie, “Not only has this cute a–hole been with me through the darkest years of my life, but he also happens to be an exceptionally fantastic cook!”

Her caption added, “Fast & Furious franchise, don’t miss out on your next star.” She even called out the developers of the “Fast & Furious” franchise, saying, “Fast & Furious franchise, don’t miss out on your future star.”

Her beau answered with a cheeky “Yes [thumbs up emoji]F that a–hole [crying laughing emoji]” to his girl’s message.

This is the first time Spears has publicly expressed her love for her boyfriend, with whom she has been dating since 2017. They met on the set of her music video “Slumber Party” in 2016.

The 27-year-old fitness model has been his girlfriend’s closest supporter as she battles her father Jamie Spears for the right to dissolve the conservatorship that has ruled over her finances and personal life for the past 13 years.

In February, after the premiere of The New York Times’ Framing Britney Spears documentary, Asghari took aim at Britney’s father on Instagram, writing on his Story – “Now it’s important for people to understand that I have zero respect for Britney Spears’ father.” Jamie, in my opinion, is a complete moron.”