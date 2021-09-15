Britney Spears says she’s still waiting for her “freedom” after her engagement to Sam Asghari.

Just a day after announcing her engagement, Britney Spears opened up about her independence in an Instagram post.

On Monday, the “Toxic” singer uploaded screenshots of “infusing education with love” on Instagram. She explained why she shared it in the caption.

She wrote, “I had to repost this so you could view the entire thing!!!!!”

“Growing up in an environment where someone else was in charge of practically everything I did… I sincerely hope that this message reaches those who have been misled or deceived by a system!!!! No, you are not alone, and you are not insane!!!! Before it’s too late, people need to hear this!!!!”

“I’ve been waiting for my liberation for 13 years and counting!!!! Once more… You f–king kick ass, squad #FreeBritney!!!!! I adore you and pray that God blesses you.”

The article Spears shared encouraged children to explore their curiosity rather than relying just on what they were taught. The post was made just one day after she announced her engagement to Sam Asghari, her now-fiancé. Spears’ Instagram account, however, is no longer available because she erased it.

The pop princess released many photographs and a video of her engagement diamond over the weekend. “Look at that,” Asghari said in the video. “Do you think so?” She said, “Yes!”

Brandon Cohen of BAC Talent, Asghari’s talent manager, also confirmed the engagement news.

In a statement to Page Six, he added, “The pair made their long-standing relationship official today and are profoundly touched by the support, commitment, and love extended to them.”

Asghari gave Spears a “one-of-a-kind” engagement ring. For an unique ring for Spears, he collaborated with Forever Diamonds NY founder and master jeweler Roman Malayev. The ring is accentuated with a floating solitaire design and contains a 4-carat round brilliant stone in a platinum cathedral setting. The bridge includes pavé design, while the prongs and basket have flush set diamonds.

Asghari etched his nickname for Spears, “Lioness,” inside the band to make it more personal for the couple.

Asghari intended to surprise Spears with a “really unique, over-the-top, and meaningful proposal,” according to an unnamed insider. Both wish to have children in the future, according to the source.