Britney Spears poses a question to her fans about where she and Sam Asghari should tie the knot.

Britney Spears has polled her followers on where she and fiancé Sam Asghari should tie the knot. Less than a week after Jamie Spears was suspended as conservator of her estate, the pop star took to social media on Monday to address her fans.

Britney, who was on vacation with Asghari in French Polynesia, stated in an Instagram video that she and her fiancé had yet to choose a wedding destination. “Right now, we have a predicament, a really huge problem,” she explained. “I’m undecided about where I want to marry. We’re undecided about whether we want to marry in Italy, Greece, Australia, or New York City,” she added.

Asghari then advised her to consult her fans, to which Britney said, “Perhaps I might ask the people where we should get married, I believe that is a great idea.”

Britney took to Twitter the same day to thank her fans for their support in her fight to end her conservatorship. “I have no words, due of you guys and your never-ending perseverance in releasing me from conservatorship… my life is now in that direction!!!!!,” she tweeted, adding that her fans are the best.

“Last night, I cried for two hours because I know my fans are the best. She said, “I feel your hearts and you feel mine… that much I know is true.” Her tweet included a video of herself dancing to Kanye West’s “Fade.”

Judge Brenda Penny granted Britney’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart’s, motion to suspend Jamie as the singer’s conservator of the estate on Sept. 29. Penny then named CPA John Zabel to fill Jamie’s shoes until December 31.

Penny said the decision to suspend Britney’s father was made “in the best interest of the conservatee, which is my goal,” in a statement following the ruling.

Jamie said in his court files prior to his suspension that his daughter might no longer require a conservatorship. Britney’s move, according to Rosengard, is a “huge legal win.”