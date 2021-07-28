Britney Spears’ Painting Video Reveals She’s Feeling ‘Rebellious,’ ‘Showing My True Colors’

Despite her conservatorship struggle, Britney Spears is embracing her artistic side.

The pop star, 39, posted a video on Instagram on Tuesday showing herself painting an abstract work of art on a large piece of paper in her home room.

“As you guys know, a lot of change is happening in my life right now, and I was feeling overwhelmed today, so I went to Michael’s and got white paper and paint,” Spears said in the caption.

Spears, who is dressed in an oversized T-shirt and sneakers, can be seen pouring green paint on the paper before dispersing it with a paintbrush in the one-minute video. She did it again, this time with various colors and strokes.

She added, “I wanted to see color, and this is me goofing around!!!” “Ok, I’m not a professional painter, but I sure felt like one!!!”

“This is an indication of how I’m feeling right now,” Spears continued. colorful…bright…bold…spontaneous…magical… I’m clearly displaying my true colors!!!! You can see a fish in there somewhere if you look closely!!!”

Spears’ fans complimented her choice of activity and claimed they backed her decision to express herself via art.

“There’s nothing wrong with a little creative therapy! One user stated, “Do what makes you happy,” while another said, “What a beautiful and therapeutic approach to deal with stress!” Mama, you’re doing great.”

“This is something they teach in counseling! She’s expressing herself in a healthy way, which is fantastic! We have heard you!” another person wrote.

“That, Brit, is what art is all about! DON’T REPRESS YOURSELF, EXPRESS YOURSELF! You are a work of absolute art!” a fourth netizen has been added

The tape was released after the singer’s new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, filed a petition to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed as her financial conservator.

Rosengart petitioned for Jamie’s estate to be managed by Jason Rubin, a certified public accountant at Certified Strategies, according to court documents acquired by Entertainment Tonight.

“Ms. Spears respectfully requests that the Court appoint her nomination; in that, in this scenario, it is an objectively intelligent preference to nominate a highly qualified, professional fiduciary,” according to the documents.

“Moreover, Ms. Spears respectfully submits that, given the Court’s recognition at the July 14, 2021, hearing that Ms. Spears has adequate capacity to choose her own legal counsel, she also has sufficient capacity to make this nomination,” according to the filings.

