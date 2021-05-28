Britney Spears’ New Musical ‘Once Upon a One More Time’: Everything We Know

Britney Spears’ music has been a part of people’s lives for more than two decades, and the Grammy-winning singer has wowed audiences with her legendary live performances and Las Vegas residency. Fans will now be able to enjoy Spears’ music in a whole new light, thanks to a brand-new plot in the shape of a stage musical.

Britney Spears’ music is featured in a new musical jukebox.

Before the coronavirus outbreak, Spears stated that she was working on a new jukebox musical called Once Upon a One More Time. The program was planned to premiere in Chicago in 2019, however it was postponed until April 2020. The pandemic forced the cancellation of the Chicago run.

Instead, Once Upon a One More Time will make its debut at the Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, DC on November 29, 2021, and will run for a limited engagement through January 2, 2022. The show’s cast has yet to be disclosed.

‘Once Upon a One More Time’ is a fresh take on the classic story.

Jon Hartmere, a talented screenwriter, is in charge of the show’s writing. Once Upon a Time portrays a group of renowned fairytale princesses, including Cinderella, Snow White, and Ariel, as well as the reading club to which they all belong. Soon after, they are visited by a fairy godmother who gives them Betty Friedan’s famous feminist book The Feminine Mystique.

The princesses’ worlds are flipped upside down, and they each learn how to become stronger than they were yesterday during the course of the play. The characters will sing Spears’ best hits as they realize there’s a lot more to their fairy-tale lives than they previously assumed.

"I'm ecstatic to have a musical with my songs, especially one set in such a lovely universe with characters I grew up with…