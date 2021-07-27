Britney Spears Names The Conservator She Wants To Replace Jamie Spears With

Jamie Spears, Britney Spears’ conservator, has been officially removed from her estate. Britney attempted to appoint Jason Rubin, a CPA at Certified Strategies Inc. in Woodland Hills, California, as her conservator in a petition filed in a Los Angeles court on Monday.

“Ms. Spears respectfully submits that the Court appoint her nominee; in that, in this circumstance, it is an objectively intelligent preference to nominate a highly qualified, professional fiduciary,” the court documents read, before referencing the court’s recent decision to allow Britney to choose her own legal counsel.

According to the documents, “Ms. Spears respectfully argues that, given the Court’s determination at the July 14, 2021, hearing that Ms. Spears had adequate capacity to choose her own legal counsel, she also has sufficient capacity to make this nomination.”

According to the document, the “Lucky” singer’s estate has more than $2.7 million in cash assets and $56 million in non-monetary assets. According to the court documents, Rubin should be given the right to handle all of Britney’s assets as well as make health-care choices for her. Jamie is currently in charge of the first assignment, while Jodi Montgomery, Britney’s conservator, is in charge of the second.

Rubin has worked as a forensic accountant since 1993, handling a variety of difficult civil litigation and trust situations.

Jamie, on the other hand, has been Britney’s conservator for more than 13 years. Britney described her conservatorship as abusive in court earlier this month, saying she wanted to file charges against her father for his “f***ing brutality.”

Britney’s previous assertions about Jamie were restated in court records filed Monday, which stated, “The relationship between Ms. Spears and her father is so damaged that Ms. Spears and her father do not even communicate, and any connection with her father is unpleasant and excessively upsetting.”

Jamie’s position in his daughter’s conservatorship was also described as “far from benefiting” the singer in the filing, which coincided with another hearing on the singer’s conservatorship in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday.

“The poisonous nature of this relationship necessitates Mr. Spears’ immediate removal, as it jeopardizes the well-being of the very person the conservatorship is designed to safeguard.”