Britney Spears’ missing dogs sparked a feud with her housekeeper; the singer blames her father – according to reports.

According to a story, Britney Spears’ canines were taken from her earlier this month, resulting in a dispute with her cleaner, which resulted in the singer being probed for alleged violence.

“Directly tied to” sources One of Spears’ cats went ill two weeks ago, she told TMZ. Her housekeeper is said to have taken the dog, as well as the singer’s other dog, to the veterinarian but never returned them.

According to insiders, Spears’ dog sitter, who is also a nurse, allegedly removed her pets into her care because she feared they were not secure in the pop star’s house.

According to the insiders, Spears then called the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department on Aug. 10 to report a theft in connection with her missing canines. When the cops arrived, she apparently changed her mind and ordered them to leave.

Spears’ pets had still not been returned by Monday, and she had no idea where they were. According to the sources, the singer suspected her father, Jamie, of being involved in their abduction.

Spears confronted her cleaner, wanting to know where her pets were, according to TMZ’s sources. The cleaner reportedly expressed her concerns about the dogs’ maltreatment and showed the singer images she had taken on her cellphone of one of the dogs who had recently thrown up.

Jamie emailed the images of the dogs to Jamie’s maid, who is hired by her father, and he called the dog sitter to take the pets away, according to Spears.

TMZ reported that Jamie is “completely in the dark on what goes on in her home” because “he’s been cut out,” according to people with intimate knowledge of the event.

Page Six quoted an alleged insider as saying, “Britney is demanding answers.” “This isn’t the first time she’s gone through something like this. Her conservators threatened to take her children away from her, and now her pets had vanished. For her, it’s an all-too-familiar — and heartbreaking — sensation.”

Spears is apparently being investigated for violence after a cleaner claims Spears slapped her phone out of her hands during an altercation at the singer’s California home. There were no injuries reported, and the event was characterized as a light misdemeanor battery, according to police.

Mathew Rosengart, Spears’ lawyer, described the claim as “sensational tabloid garbage.”

“This is… little more than an exaggerated claimed misdemeanor involving a ‘he said, she said’ regarding a cell phone and no striking. Brief News from Washington Newsday.