Britney Spears’ missing dogs have been found after a fight with her housekeeper over neglect concerns, according to reports.

According to a story, Britney Spears has reunited with her two dogs after they were removed from her earlier this month.

The housekeeper for the “Toxic” singer allegedly took her dogs away two weeks ago and took them to a doctor because she was worried they were sick. However, the canines were not returned to her in the weeks following the visit to the veterinarian, prompting an alleged incident between Spears and her housekeeper on Monday, which resulted in the pop star being probed for battery.

According to TMZ, Spears received her two canines back on Friday. Her dog sitter reportedly kept the pups for two weeks before returning them to the singer.

The 39-year-old star’s dog sitter is still on the job, but the housekeeper has been sacked, according to the outlet, which cited anonymous sources. The report did not name either of the women.

Spears’ dogs were supposedly dehydrated and severely unwell before being taken away, with one being on the verge of death, according to TMZ.

According to the outlet, one of Spears’ two dogs has major stomach issues, and both pooches were meant to be fed a specific sort of food.

The housekeeper became concerned after witnessing them being fed table scraps on a regular basis, causing them to become ill, particularly the dog with digestive issues, according to the report.

The housekeeper reportedly claimed that the dogs were dehydrated due to a lack of water, prompting her to take them to the veterinarian, according to TMZ.

According to insiders, the vet was “alarmed” after checking Spears’ canines. This supposedly persuaded the dog sitter that taking them home rather than returning them to Spears was the best option.

Spears confronted her housekeeper last Monday because she still had no idea where her dogs were. Spears was later accused of smacking the staffer’s phone out of her hands.

Spears’ lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, branded the allegation “sensational tabloid fodder” that was “nothing more than a fabricated ‘he said she said’ regarding a cell phone, with no hitting and obviously no injuries whatsoever,” after the maid filed a battery charge against the singer.

Jamie Spears, the Grammy winner's father, is suspected of being involved in the abduction of her pets. The housekeeper allegedly showed Spears photographs of the sick dogs on her phone, according to TMZ. According to reports, the musician became enraged after learning who the housekeeper was emailing the photos to.