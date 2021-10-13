Britney Spears Makes A Clever Reference To Jamie Lynn Spears’ Memoir Announcement.

Britney Spears slammed her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, for announcing her impending memoir in a lengthy blog post.

Jamie announced the announcement of her impending memoir on Instagram on Monday.

“I can’t believe I’ve finally completed my book!!!” Jamie captioned the photo, “THINGS I SHOULD HAVE SAID has been in the works for quite a longggg time now.”

Jamie opened up about her problems with coming to terms with her mental health concerns in the lengthy caption. “I felt a tremendous conviction to tell my story following Maddie’s life-changing accident in 2017, but I needed to do a lot of personal work and healing before I could share my truth in the correct way.” “I’ve spent my entire life believing that I had to pretend to be perfect, even when I wasn’t,” the caption continued, “so for the first time, I’m opening up about my own mental health, because this process forced me to be painfully honest with myself, and face a lot of hard things that I would have normally just glossed right over.” Despite the fact that Jamie Lynn’s announcement included no mention of Britney, her publisher, Worthy Publishing, stated in the description that “Things I Should Have Said” will focus on Jamie’s “role as Britney’s baby sister,” according to an EOnline story.

Britney teased her own writing career via an Instagram post laced with snark shortly after Jamie’s news went viral.

“Psssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss I’m considering publishing a book next year but I’m having trouble coming up with a title, so perhaps my fans could assist!!!! Option #1: “Shit, I have no idea.” Option #2… “I’m very concerned about what other people think” !!!! ” What are your thoughts ????” According to the caption,

Many fans of the “Criminal” singer figured this was Britney’s way of slamming her sister’s statement, as some began to remark, with one person saying, “Jamie Lynn is shaking.”

“The things my sister shouldn’t have said,” another said in response to a title suggestion.