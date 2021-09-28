Britney Spears’ lawyer accuses Jamie Spears of bugging her home and demands his suspension.

Following reports that Britney Spears’ conservators were monitoring her phone and bugging her home, her lawyer has asked for her father, Jamie Spears, to be suspended.

According to Variety, Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, submitted a new additional request on Monday calling for Spears’ father’s immediate suspension “no later than” this week’s meeting on Wednesday. The pop star’s conservatorship should be “promptly terminated,” according to the lawyer.

The New York Times recently revealed that a security service hired by Spears’ father was monitoring her without her knowledge, according to the new court petition.

According to the article, Spears’ father and former business managers, Lou Taylor and Robin Greenhill of Tri Star Sports and Entertainment, used a sophisticated surveillance system to monitor her communications. They allegedly secretly recorded intimate conversations with her children, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, in her bedroom.

Spears’ lawyer demanded an investigation into the allegations, claiming that Spears’ father “engaged in frightening and immoral breaches of his adult daughter’s privacy.”

The alleged bugged house of Britney Spears is in California, which is a two-party consent state. This means that tracking Spears’ phone without her permission could be illegal.

“Unauthorized recording or monitoring of Britney’s private communications — particularly attorney-client communications, which are a sacrosanct part of the legal system — represents an unconscionable and disgraceful violation of her privacy rights, as well as a striking example of the deprivation of her civil liberties,” Rosengart said in a statement obtained by Variety.

“Putting a listening device in Britney’s room would be very terrifying, because it would confirm so much of her strong, heartfelt account. Mr. Spears has crossed inexplicable lines,” he added, referring to Spears’ June public statement in which she described her conservatorship as “abusive.”

According to Rosengart, there is “overwhelming evidence” that Spears’ father should be removed from her conservatorship. Jamie’s suspension is based on “a lack of financial acumen, his bankruptcy, his reported drunkenness, the damage he has inflicted his daughter since her youth, and the Domestic Violence Restraining Order recently filed against him,” according to the complaint.

According to the lawyer, the singer has requested that “Mr. Spears be suspended immediately, regardless of when the conservatorship ends.”

In court documents filed in August, Jamie claimed that he was “ready to stand aside when the time is right,” but only after a “orderly transition.”

