Britney Spears Is Overjoyed With Her New iPad: ‘This is the first time I’ve ever had one.’

Britney Spears announced on Instagram on Thursday that she had received her first iPad, and fans couldn’t stop congratulating her.

“OK, gentlemen, I’ve got some fantastic news for you. In the video, the 39-year-old pop diva says, “I got my first iPad today.” “I am ecstatic.”

Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14, already “owned one,” according to the 39-year-old singer, but she never bought one for herself until recently. It was even a “groundbreaking day” for the singer, she said.

“I’ve always had a small phone, but now that I have this iPad in my hands, I feel like my life is changing right now, and I am ecstatic,” she continued. “Yes, we’re on our way up!” says the narrator.

The “Oops!… I Did It Again” singer ended the song by showing off her legs in a short clip. She was wearing pink heels and what appeared to be a black blazer in it. In the backdrop, she joked, “Could I do this if I was drunk, huh?”

“With an iPad, my life seems different,” she stated in the video’s caption. “This is the first time I’ve ever had one!!!! Psssssttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttt I had to recreate the Bridesmaids scene!!!!”

Thousands of Instagram users, including model Gigi Hadid, have liked the singer’s post, prompting fans to share their opinions in the comments area.

“She worked all her life to obtain a new iPad just today,” one fan observed. That stings..”

“Im so pleased that she can now buy her own goods,, and she can start doing things she always wanted to do,” another fan added. “Soo buy anything you want,, Britney you deserve it [sic].”

Britney was compared to a princess by another admirer, who wrote, “Modern day Princess being set free,,after years of being imprisoned up in her palace the little things she’s getting happy about [sic].”

According to Page Six, Britney Spears broke her silence in June regarding her battle to remove her conservatorship and accused her father, Jamie Spears, of controlling every aspect of her life, including her birth control and bank accounts.

Britney has been active on social media since then. She has previously published recordings of her dance moves as well as videos of herself without a top. She recently urged detractors to kiss her a-s.