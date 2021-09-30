Britney Spears is no longer enslaved by her father after a judge granted her request to remove him from conservatorship.

On Wednesday, Britney Spears won a crucial victory in her conservatorship case.

Spears wanted her father, Jamie Spears, to be removed from her conservatorship. Judge Brenda Penny of the Los Angeles Superior Court accepted her plea, stating that it is in her “best interest” to suspend Jamie because his control over her life is “toxic.”

According to Page Six, she remarked after the hearing, “The existing position is unacceptable.” “It reflects a toxic climate that necessitates James Spears’ suspension.”

“Hey, hey, ho, ho, the conservatorship has got to go!” chanted #FreeBritney supporters outside the court as she delivered the historic rulings in front of a crowded courtroom and a swarm of #FreeBritney supporters protesting outside the court yelling.

Mathew Rosengart, Spears’ lawyer, submitted a second additional motion on Monday, requesting Jamie’s immediate suspension “no later than” this week’s meeting. He also requested that the singer’s conservatorship, which he described as “abusive,” be “promptly terminated.”

After finding that Jamie had “engaged in horrible and unforgivable breaches of his adult daughter’s privacy,” Rosengart demanded that he be suspended immediately. The house of the “Toxic” singer was allegedly bugged. Spears is a two-party consent because she lives in California. As a result, tracking her phone without her permission is prohibited.

“Unauthorized recording or monitoring of Britney’s private communications — particularly attorney-client communications, which are a sacrosanct part of the legal system — represents an unconscionable and disgraceful violation of her privacy rights, as well as a striking example of the deprivation of her civil liberties,” Rosengart said in a statement obtained by Variety.

“Putting a listening device in Britney’s room would be very terrifying, because it would confirm so much of her strong, heartfelt account. Mr. Spears has crossed inexplicable lines,” he went on to say.

Several celebrities applauded Spears on the judge’s decision to remove her father from the conservatorship she had requested for months.

“Britney Spears deserves a huge congrats!!! La Toya Jackson tweeted, “#FreeBritney #freedom #BritneySpears.”

“Britney’s lawyer’s performance in court today — battling forcefully on her side — is remarkable, but it’s also what a lawyer should be doing on their client’s behalf,” Gibson Johns wrote. “Imagine if she had been able to choose her own lawyer back in 2009, when she was 12 years old. #FreeBritney.”