Britney Spears is focusing on ‘healing’ following her father Jamie’s conservatorship suspension.

Britney Spears is pleased with recent developments in her life, but she admits that she still has a lot of “healing” to do.

The “Toxic” singer posted a shot on Instagram of a big tree with its branches extending through a hole in the roof just days after her father Jamie Spears was suspended as conservator of her estate. She added in the caption that she wants to concentrate on herself in the next days.

“Although my life has changed and there are things to be thankful for, I still have a lot of healing to do!!!” Saturday, Spears wrote with the image.

She continued, “Thankfully, I have a strong support system and am taking time to grasp it’s OK to slow down and breathe!!!!” “I can only pray… love… and support people in return if I first love myself!!!!”

In the comments area, fans and followers expressed their support for the pop sensation.

Jeffree Star added a red heart and a fire emoji to his response, saying, “You are so wonderfully strong, we love you so much.”

“You are an incredible woman, Britney. One fan responded, “We are here for you,” while another added, “Queen of healing.”

“Britney, may God bless you. A fourth Instagram user said, “Wishing you love, light, and happiness.”

Spears was liberated from her father last week when judge Brenda Penny approved her attorney Mathew Rosengart’s plea to suspend Jamie’s position in her conservatorship. The judge decided that suspending Spears’ father was in the best interests of the pop diva.

After hearing both sides’ arguments, the judge declared, “The current situation is untenable.” “It reflects a toxic climate that necessitates James Spears’ suspension.”

After learning of the judge’s decision, Spears reportedly erupted into tears and leaped for excitement.

“She had began to believe that she would never see the day when her father’s oppressive control over every part of her life would cease, but it finally did,” an unnamed insider told Page Six.

In a statement released through his lawyer, Vivian L. Thoreen, after Wednesday’s hearing, Jamie branded the judge’s decision a “loss” for his daughter.

“Mr. Spears is completely devoted to his daughter Britney. He has attempted to do what is in her best interests for the past 13 years, whether as a conservator or as her father. When she voluntarily went into the conservatorship, I agreed to serve as her conservator,” according to a statement obtained by Us Weekly.

“Respectfully, the court was wrong to,” the barrister continued. Brief News from Washington Newsday.