Britney Spears Is ‘Excited’ To Resume Her Career After Her Conservatorship Ends, But It Isn’t A ‘Priority,’ According To A Report.

According to a report, Britney Spears wants to resume her music career, but she isn’t in any hurry.

The 39-year-old “Toxic” singer is finally out of her conservatorship after 13 years. Spears “wants to make music and perform again,” but it’s “not her top priority right now and hasn’t been for a while,” an unnamed insider told Page Six on Friday, the same day she reclaimed control of her personal life and money. “It was never her goal to abandon her career completely.” The insider continued, “People surrounding Britney spoke for her and stated she was retiring, but they were putting words in her mouth.” “The only thing she’s stated is that she wouldn’t work under her father’s supervision again, but now that he’s no longer her conservator, she’s willing and even looking forward to returning to it.” Spears stated in July that she would not perform again until her father, Jamie Spears, who was the conservator of her estate, was released.

“For those of you who chose to critique my dance videos… Look, I’m not going to be performing on any stages anytime soon with my father in charge of what I wear, say, do, or think!!!!” she said on Instagram.

Under the conservatorship, Spears said she couldn’t make her own decisions and couldn’t add new songs to her shows.

“I’d much rather share videos from my living room than onstage in Vegas,” she wrote, “where some people were so far gone they couldn’t even shake my hand and I ended up getting a contact high from weed all the time… which I didn’t mind but it would have been nice to be able to go to the motherf—-g spa.”

Since January 2019, Spears has been on a “indefinite work break.” She had been admitted to a mental health hospital at the time. Due to her choice to take a hiatus, her new album and scheduled second Las Vegas residency, “Britney: Domination,” have been postponed until further notice.

Spears’ 15-year-old son, Jayden, stated in an unplanned Instagram Live session in March last year that his mother was still undecided about a comeback. He also mentioned that he hadn’t seen his mother working on new songs in a long time.

According to Page Six, the adolescent earlier stated, "I haven't seen her do a lot of new music at all." "I recall."