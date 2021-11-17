Britney Spears is enraged with her mother, Lynne, for “ruining” her life.

Britney Spears is still refusing to forgive her mother for supposedly ruining her life.

Spears, 39, is adamant about not seeing her mother, Lynne Spears. Before her daughter’s conservatorship ended, Lynne reportedly travelled to Los Angeles to extend an olive branch to her. The “Toxic” singer, on the other hand, did not meet up with her mother.

According to Page Six, the mother-daughter feud erupted after Spears accused her mother for “ruining” her life with the conservatorship. For the previous 13 years, the pop diva had been in a conservatorship, which granted her father control over her estate, finances, and personal matters. Last Friday, Spears’ conservatorship was finally ended.

“Lynne came to Los Angeles a few weeks before the conservatorship expired to try to reconnect with Britney,” an unnamed source told the site. “Britney, on the other hand, refused to let Lynne into her home. She is enraged at her. Lynne tried to visit Britney for several days, but she was turned down.” In an Instagram post that she later deleted, Spears voiced her displeasure with her mother. The conservatorship was her mother’s idea, according to the “Oops!…I Did It Again” singer in a screenshot of the post acquired by Page Six.

“My father [Jamie Spears] formed the conservatorship 13 years ago… but what most people don’t realize is that it was my mother who came up with the idea!!!! I will never be able to reclaim those years “she stated in an Instagram post that has since been deleted. “She surreptitiously damaged my life… and yes, I will publicly shame her and [business manager]Lou Taylor. So f–k yourself with your whole ‘I have no idea what’s going on’ attitude!!!! You are fully aware of your actions.” Meanwhile, Spears is overjoyed that she is no longer under conservatorship, which she has been under for the past 13 years. After the court decided to terminate her conservatorship, she posted a video on Instagram showing her fans cheering.

In the caption, Spears said, “Good God, I adore my fans so much it’s ridiculous.” “I’m quite sure I’m going to cry for the rest of the day!!!! The best day of my life… praise the Lord… Can I receive a standing ovation???? #FreedBritney.”