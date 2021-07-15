Britney Spears intends to file a lawsuit against her father, claiming that he has “ruined her life.”

Britney Spears is demanding authorization to hire her own lawyer after her request to dissolve her conservatorship was denied in June. She wants to sue her father, Jamie Spears, for Conservatorship Abuse.

According to CNN, Spears requested her own attorney and revealed preparations to sue her father.

“I want to file a conservatorship abuse complaint against my father,” she remarked over the phone. “Today, I intend to file accusations against my father. “I’d like my father to be investigated.”

Britney Spears said in court today, "I'm here to get rid of my father and prosecute him for conservatorship abuse." "Today, I want to file charges for all of the abuses that have occurred in this conservatorship."

According to NBC News, she announced her intention to sue her father after being granted the ability to hire her own lawyer after telling the court how the conservatorship “enabled my father to ruin my life.”

Spears took to Instagram and Twitter to share the good news with her followers and thank them for their support, using the hashtag #FreeBritney, which has become synonymous with her fans and their ongoing campaign to allow the singer to make her own decisions once again.

Since 2008, Spears has been under conservatorship, which is divided into two halves. Her estate and financial concerns are in the hands of her father, but her medical and personal decisions are in the hands of others. During her June hearing, Spears startled fans and others by exposing new details of her conservatorship, in which she claimed she was forced to perform against her will, was barred from having more children or marrying, and was compelled to take medications she didn’t need.