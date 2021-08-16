Britney Spears Discusses Her Weight Loss and Says She Was “Happier” When She Was “Heavier” Britney Spears Discusses Her Weight Loss and Says She Was “Happier” When She Was “Heavier”

Just days after her father agreed to step down as her conservator, Britney Spears pondered on her recent weight loss attempts.

The pop artist shared two close-up images of her face on Instagram on Friday. Spears followed the photos with a lengthy caption in which she detailed the steps she takes to lose weight.

“It’s strange, but everytime I try to lose weight, it always starts with my legs… then my stomach… then my face…

That’s when I know I’ve actually shed some pounds!!!!” she penned

“When you swipe to the second shot, you can actually see how slim my face is, but I’m not sure I like it,” Spears admitted.

The singer of “Toxic” stated that “in the old days,” larger women were thought to be more appealing since their weight was a “symbol of prosperity.”

She went on to say that, despite the fact that she “appeared heavier” in some of her summer dance videos, “it’s weird ’cause I think I was happier!!!!”

“Well, whatever… Please accept my apologies for my brief discussion about weight… But, you know, it is what it is!!!! GOD BLESS ALL OF YOU!!!!” Spears wrapped up her caption with a sun emoji.

“Britney, you are the epitome of perfection. Josh Helfgott remarked, “Truly and absolutely perfect.”

With two heart emojis, one fan added, “You’re wonderful in every shape.”

“You are stunning at every size, yet you are always as thin as a needle!” A third user has been added.

“When you’re at ease in your own skin, you’re at your most beautiful. “Big or small….just be happy,” said a fourth netizen.

“Just the way you are, you are perfect!” another person commented.

On her Instagram account, Spears frequently publishes videos of herself working out or dancing. In May, she revealed that she felt compelled to improve her health and fitness in order to keep up with her personal trainer boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

In June, she lambasted the “rude and cruel” paparazzi for allegedly altering images to make her appear larger.

“Also not only snap my picture, but they deform my figure and muck up the image,” she explained. “I know my physique isn’t flawless, but I don’t look anything like they represent me to be.”

Meanwhile, Spears’ recent tweet comes on the heels of her father Jamie Spears’ court petition on Thursday, in which he officially relinquishes control of her estate. This was a significant victory for her in her fight to end a 13-year conservatorship — Brief News from Washington Newsday.