Britney Spears criticizes her family for failing to support her during her conservatorship.

Britney Spears let it all out on social media in a no-holds-barred tirade against her family members who failed to stand up for her while she tried to end her father, Jamie Spears’ conservatorship.

Last month, the “Criminal” singer won a major legal victory over her father when a Los Angeles judge removed him from his post as her conservator.

Britney’s mother, Lynne, has been vocal in her support for the conservatorship over the last year, while her younger sister, Jamie Lynn, has been accused of remaining mute on the issue.

Since disturbing details of her conservatorship were made public in June, the 39-year-old diva, who rose to popularity in the late 1990s and reigned pop music in the early 2000s, has been making headlines.

On Tuesday, the singer resorted to Instagram to post a message directed at her relatives and friends who were involved in the legal arrangement’s maintenance.

“This picture is everything to me!!!” Spears captioned a photo of a lady diving down near an unconscious woman resting on a mattress underwater. It brings tears to my eyes… “She is defending her divine feminine sister!!!!” The “Toxic” singer opened up about the arduous terms of her conservatorship and begged her followers to aid anyone who is in need and unable to fight for themselves.

“I recommend that if you have a buddy who has been living in a house that seems cramped for four months… I don’t have a car… I don’t have a phone… There is no privacy door, and they must work roughly 10 hours a day, seven days a week, and provide loads of blood every week with no days off… I strongly advise you to pick up your friend and get them out of there as soon as possible!” she added.

Britney also chastised her family for failing to intervene throughout her tragedy.

“If you’re anything like my family, who says stuff like’sorry, you’re in conservatorship,’…” They’re probably assuming you’re different [than them]so they can f–k with you!!!!” she continued.

“Thankfully I met an excellent attorney Mathew Rosengart who has helped alter my life!!!!” she closed her message, expressing her gratitude for her attorney who fought for her relentlessly over the years.

Britney Spears has been in conservatorship since 2008, following a series of mental breakdowns that were widely documented in tabloids. Brief News from Washington Newsday.