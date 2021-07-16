Britney Spears celebrates her conservatorship case’s latest victory by doing cartwheels and riding a horse. [VIDEO]

Britney Spears won another triumph on Wednesday when a judge determined that she can choose her own lawyer. Later that day, the 39-year-old singer shared a humorous video on Instagram to commemorate the win.

She said in the caption, “Coming along, folks… coming along,” with a middle finger emoji. “Today’s new with actual representation… I feel BLESSED and GRATITUDE!!!!”

Spears went on to thank her followers for their support.

“You have no idea how much it means to me to have such amazing fans,” she continued. “May God continue to bless you all!!!!! “PSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS

The singer ended her caption with the hashtag #FreeBritney. It appears that it was her first time using the hashtag.

The video was made up of two separate pieces. Spears was spotted riding a brown horse while wearing a white shirt and blue trousers in the first one. A bright brown hat completed her ensemble. In the second video, the singer is seen doing cartwheels in a park while wearing a black t-shirt and denim shorts.

In the comments area, fans showered Spears with love and support.

“We have your back!” wrote one of the admirers.

“Go Britney!!!!!” wrote another fan. “We adore you!”

“You killed it today!!!!!,” said one person, acknowledging the victory.

“Britney, we adore you!!!!!!!! I’m finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel!!!! “We’re going to set you free,” one user said, while another added, “You’ll be riding out into the sunset soon!” Another fan added, “We’ve got your back, gurl!”

Spears had requested on June 23 to be permitted to hire her own attorney, which was granted. According to NPR, she was previously represented by Samuel Ingham III, a court-appointed lawyer who resigned from the conservatorship after 13 years.

Rachel Stockman, a legal expert, told E Online on Wednesday that the new verdict might be a “gamechanger” for the artist.

“For the first time in her life, Britney Spears will be able to employ her own lawyer, her own advocate to battle for her. Stockman told the site, “She gets to choose someone, she gets to research the background, and she gets to make that decision.” “I think it’s a tremendous step forward, and I think it’s critical.”