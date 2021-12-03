Britney Spears Celebrates Her 40th Birthday in Four Outfits [Photos].

Britney Spears celebrated her 40th birthday on Thursday by posting four different ensembles to Instagram.

Her initial look was a full-sleeved garment that she wore while posing in front of a huge Christmas tree. She also wore a locket of a Christmas tree around her neck.

She wore a deep V-neck crimson dress with dangling sleeves for the second look. She posed for the camera with one hand on her waist. She changed into a multicolored dress with bell sleeves and a bowtie for the next outfit. She donned a plain yellow dress in the next photo, which she accessorized with black sandals.

“I’m not going to be 40… I’m four years old, and if any of you haven’t heard, I’m turning four. For four years in Las Vegas, I performed nearly 250 shows and went out twice “She added captions to the images.

“That being said… I believe I will have to wear my sexy tiny dresses every night for the rest of my life to make ends meet while working for my family and just listening to old tunes!!! “she continued.

Spears announced on Instagram that she will be posting more “classic fashion outfits” in the near future, which she will create and wear herself.

The post’s comments section was flooded with well wishes and praise. While many fans wished the pop star a happy birthday on December 2, others admired her stunning outfits.

On Wednesday, Spears shared some PDA-filled moments with her fiancé Sam Asghari on Instagram as the couple traveled to Mexico to celebrate Spears’ birthday. “Oh, today’s priceless bliss!!! My fiancé and I are ecstatic to be leaving “She added captions to the images.

On Thursday, an insider told EOnline, “It’s the first birthday where Britney doesn’t feel like she’s simply fading away.” “They’re thrilled to celebrate Britney’s becoming older this year since she’s finally coming into her own.” “She now feels like she has a purpose, and Britney wants to revel in it,” the person continued.

After meeting for the first time in 2016 on the set of the music video for “Slumber Party,” the couple began dating in January 2017.