Britney Spears’ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, was spotted in a jewelry store in Los Angeles, sparking rumors of a proposal.

Sam Asghari, Britney Spears’ longtime lover, was reportedly spotted in Los Angeles at a high-end diamond store. The sighting has fueled speculation that he is planning to propose to the singer.

It’s just been two months since Asghari told the paparazzi that he’s already married to the “Lucky” singer and they have twins. It may have started out as a harmless joke, but fans can’t help but wonder if the 27-year-old actor and fitness coach is finally making it a reality.

According to a Page Six source, Asghari was spotted exploring numerous jewelry pieces at Cartier while dressed in a navy blue tracksuit and sneakers.

Later, the shop’s aiding employee was spotted bringing out a diamond ring for him to examine closely.

However, it’s unclear whether he ended up buying any jewelry.

It will most likely just be a matter of time until the world learns of the trip’s conclusion.

The couple has made it quite clear how they feel about each other, ring or no ring. After praising her longtime girlfriend’s admirers for their continuing support, Asghari even claimed in February that he’s “looking forward to a regular, beautiful future together.”

He revealed a month later that he is ready to start a family with the superstar.

During an interview with Forbes, he stated, “My priorities in life are to remain humble and understand where I came from and where I’m going.” “When it comes to acting, I want to push it to the next level. In the same way, I want to take my relationship to the next level. I’m not opposed to becoming a father. I aspire to be a young father.”

The singer also appears to be ready to take the next step in her relationship with Asghari. Spears reportedly indicated her desire to marry and start a family in June, but the conservatorship has blocked her from doing so.

Since 2016, Spears and Asghari have been dating. They met on the set of her music video “Slumber Party.” It will be the 40-year-old singer’s third marriage if they marry.

Spears previously married Jason Alexander, a friend, for 55 hours in 2004. Later that year, she married Kevin Federline, but in 2006, Spears filed for divorce, alleging irreconcilable differences. In 2007, their divorce was finalized. Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden James, 14, are the couple’s two kids.