Britney Spears Blames Her Conservatorship on Her Mother Lynne: ‘You Know Exactly What You Did.’

Britney Spears is no longer expressing herself through cryptic remarks. In an Instagram post that has since been deleted, the singer blamed her mother Lynne Spears for her conservatorship.

The “Criminal” singer said in an Instagram post on Tuesday that it was her mother who instilled the idea of conservatorship in her father’s mind.

“The most dangerous animal in the world is a silent smiling woman,” Britney wrote beside a photo.

“The moment I SMILE and realize I haven’t in a very long time!!!!” she began her caption, addressing her mother personally. My mother becomes quite concerned and says, ‘You’re acting strange… what’s wrong with you???’ ‘Hello, my name is Britney Spears…’ I say. ‘It’s great to finally meet you!!!’ “My dad [Jamie] may have launched the conservatorship 13 years ago…,” she said, revealing that the conservatorship was originally her mother’s idea. But what most people don’t realize is that it was my mother who came up with the idea.” “Those years will never come back to me,” the 39-year-old actress concluded. “She inadvertently shattered my life… Yes, I will confront her and Lou Taylor about it… So f**k yourself with your stupid ‘I have no idea what’s going on’ attitude!!!!” she continued.

She defended her father, who has always been seen as the mastermind behind her conservatory’s success. “You know precisely what you did… my father is not smart enough to even consider of a conservatorship,” Britney wrote to her mother. “But tonight I shall grin knowing I have a new life ahead of me,” she wrote at the end of her lengthy caption. Britney has become more outspoken in recent weeks since her father was removed from the conservatorship. Jamie Lynn, her sister, was previously chastised for doing nothing to support her over the years. She said on Instagram last week that her family has “hurt her harder” than her fans would ever know, and that they’d be in even more danger if she consented to a tell-all interview.

In 2008, the singer of “…Baby One More Time” enrolled in the conservatory for the first time. Jamie was officially suspended from Britney’s conservatorship on Sept. 29 after Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny determined that their arrangement had produced a “toxic atmosphere” after 13 years of strife.