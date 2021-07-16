Britney Spears appoints a new lawyer with the primary goal of removing her father from the picture. Jamie from the Conservatorship:

According to a source, Britney Spears is desperate to get her father, Jamie Spears, out of her conservatorship, and she has engaged a new lawyer to help her do so.

The “Toxic” singer had previously requested to hire her own lawyers in order to sue her father for conservatorship abuse. Spears’ request was granted, and she recruited Mathew Rosengart to assist her with her motion to remove Jamie as her estate’s conservator.

People quoted an unnamed insider as saying, “That’s her main ambition.”

Rosengart will also seek the court to waive his client’s mental health evaluation, according to the site. When People reached out to Spears’ new lawyer for comment, he did not answer.

Spears is said to be ecstatic that her request for a new lawyer was granted. She is hopeful that her new legal counsel would be able to assist her in resolving her conservatorship case.

“She’s overjoyed and overjoyed to have new representation,” the person continued. “She thinks she’s on the verge of putting this behind her.”

Spears told Judge Brenda Penny on Wednesday that she is “very afraid” of her father, who stepped down as her personal conservator in late 2019.

She informed the court that the conservatorship had allowed her father to ruin her life.

She also revealed to CNN that she intends to sue her father for allegedly abusing her conservatorship.

She informed the publication over the phone, “I would like to accuse my father with conservatorship abuse.” “Today, I intend to file accusations against my father. “I’d like my father to be investigated.”

Meanwhile, Jamie accused Jodi Montgomery, Spears’ personal conservator, for the singer’s “difficulties and anguish.” He urged the court to look into his daughter’s claim, claiming that Montgomery’s nomination as Spears’ conservator was never signed by his daughter and that Montgomery handled Spears’ “day-to-day personal care and medical treatment,” not him.

“As a result, Mr. Spears was deeply grieved to learn of his daughter’s challenges and suffering, and he believes that such accusations must be investigated,” the lawsuit stated.

In the meantime, in response to Jamie’s charges, Montgomery retaliated. She claims to have been a “tireless champion” for Spears, insisting that all expenses be approved by Jamie.

Montgomery's counsel stated, "Jamie Spears, as conservator of the estate, has a duty to make choices in the best interests of the estate, and occasionally that has meant requested expenditures have been denied or reduced."