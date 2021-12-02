Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Share PDA-Filled Moments [Photos].

Britney Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari are spending quality time together. To celebrate the pop star’s birthday, the couple has left the nation.

The 40-year-old musician shared two photographs of the couple’s PDA-filled moments on Instagram. In the first photo, the singer is seen hugging Asghari and smiling broadly.

The “Born To Make You Happy” singer was dressed in white denim shorts and a white top. She finished off her ensemble with a pair of tall crimson boots. Asghari donned denim trousers and a flannel top over a fitted gray tee.

In the next photo, the couple kissed while posing for the camera.

She captioned the photographs on Wednesday, “Oh the lovely delight today!!!” “My fiancé and I are ecstatic to be going away.” She joked that she doesn’t weigh 800 pounds, as the paparazzi images suggested. She also praised God for allowing her to travel outside of the country.

“As you can see, I’m not 800 pounds like the paparazzi have me in photos,” she informed her 37.1 million Instagram followers. “I’ve been exercising and it’s real… anything!!!! Thank you, God, for allowing me to leave the country!!!! I am so fortunate!!!!” There was a lot of gratitude in the comments area.

“One of the fans wrote,” one of the fans said “It’s you, girl! You look great in those boots. “Have fun!!,” one admirer said, while another added, “happy birthday, my queen.” “Thursday is Britney Spears’ birthday.

Spears stated in another post, which has since been deleted, that she will be celebrating her freedom and birthday for the next two months following the end of her 13-year conservatorship in November.

On Wednesday, Asghari referred to Spears as his “wife” on Instagram.

“I name you Lioness because I respect your unwavering courage, I’m inspired by your wonderful heart, and I appreciate your grin that brightens my life,” he wrote alongside the same photographs.

“My queen, every day is your birthday. My wife’s first birthday is today “Added he.

In 2016, Spears met Asghari on the set of the music video for “Slumber Party,” in which she played Spears’ love interest.

They started dating in January of this year.