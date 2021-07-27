British people are uninterested in Prince Harry’s memoir because they are “tired of hearing complaints,” according to a royal expert.

During a recent interview on E! News’ “Daily Pop,” Jonathan Sacerdoti, a British journalist who regularly covers the British royal family, commented on the Duke of Sussex’s book. According to the London correspondent, Prince Harry’s declaration that he is publishing a memoir was not well received in the United Kingdom.

“Many people are tired of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry claiming to be life’s everlasting victims. They reside in a $14 million estate in Montecito, complete with a rescue chicken coop, but they don’t have anything in common with most people,” Sacerdoti added.

The royal expert admitted that Prince Harry had a difficult time growing up when his mother, Princess Diana, died, but he claimed that the interviews he and his wife had done so far were more than enough.

“I don’t mean to come out as a jerk. “Prince Harry did have a rough upbringing, and it may make for interesting reading in that biography that he is going to write,” he explained, adding, “But people are tired of hearing them complain.” In the United Kingdom, they’re known as ginge and whinge.”

While the Sussexes said they wanted to live a more quiet life, Sacerdoti said they looked to be the polar opposite of low-key when they discussed their family problems on national television with Oprah Winfrey.

“I believe there are certainly problems within the family, as there are in any family,” he continued, “but they’re putting it out there so publicly.” “They claimed they wanted a quieter life with less press and media attention, then went to Oprah and told her everything.”

“So you do have to question yourself if what they’re after is more and more attention, and anything the royal family does to prevent that will simply boomerang on them and give them that more attention,” he concluded.

Prince Harry’s announcement “undoubtedly sent shockwaves around the place, both at the highest levels of society and just with the average amount on the streets,” according to another royal expert, Nick Bullen, who was dubbed the “King of Royal TV” for his broadcast relationship with the British royal family.

It "upset people," he told Us Weekly, because the publication date clashed with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration. It's a move that "may be noticed."