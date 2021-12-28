Brie Larson teases fans by posing with Marvel villain Zawe Ashton [photos]on the set of ‘The Marvels.’

Marvel star Brie Larson took to Instagram on Monday to post a series of images with actress Zawe Ashton, who will portray the major villain in the “Captain Marvel” sequel.

The 32-year-old actress invited viewers to come up with their own hypotheses in the caption of the shot, citing the fact that Larson, who plays the protagonist in the film, was wearing a black t-shirt that reads “Villain Lovers Club.”

“Start your theories, Marvel fans,” Larson posted beside a wink emoji.

“This. Is. A. Tough. One…” Ashton, 37, teased fans even more in the comments area, writing, “This. Is. A. Tough. One…” Marvel fans were quick to express their displeasure in the comments section. The name of Ashton’s character in the film has remained a mystery.

“We literally do it without anybody asking THEN YOU DO!!!! THIS!!!!!,” one of the fans said. “Captain Marvel is a hero because she will be too powerful as a villain,” another admirer said. A user speculated that Captain Marvel’s character would join the Guardians squad in the upcoming sequel, “The Marvels,” or at the very least meet them in the sequel or third chapter of “Guardians of the Galaxy.” “Talos will betray Carol in The Marvels and join forces with Villain Lovers Club,” one fan speculated, while “Captain Marvel will be the next commander of The Avengers,” another speculated. Larson is now filming the sequel to “The Marvels,” which will hit theaters on February 17, 2023. Nia DaCosta will direct the science-fiction adventure, which will also star Park Seo-joon, Samuel L. Jackson, Iman Vellani, and Randall Park.

Aside from the Marvel project, the actress will star in “Lessons in Chemistry,” a TV series based on a female scientist. The drama series’ specifics have yet to be released.

In the next historical drama “Mr. Malcolm’s List,” on the other hand, Ashton will play Julia’s character. The film is directed by Emma Holly Jones and written by Suzanne Allain. It’s now in post-production and is set to hit theaters in 2022.