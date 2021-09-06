Brie Larson, star of ‘The Marvels,’ releases a new training video with a 90s vibe [watch].

Brie Larson shared a training video on Instagram on Sunday evening, showcasing her “new move” with a nostalgic twist.

The 31-year-old actress, who is now prepping and filming for the film “The Marvels,” applied a 90s filter on the video of her unique pushups, giving it a VCR-era feel.

Larson could be seen glancing at the camera with a big smile before performing the exercise in the video. The usage of a resistance band, which confined her lower back to the surface, made this exercise even more difficult. Every time her body moved up, she had to stretch it. Jason Walsh, the creator of Rise Nation, a fitness club known for high-intensity interval training, could be heard motivating her in the background.

“I still try to find methods to avoid working out, even after years of training.” Fortunately, @risemovement keeps me motivated by prefacing each new move with the phrase ‘this will be fun,’” she captioned the video, which has received over 700,000 views.

“You chew up everything I throw at you!” Walsh wrote in response to the post. I admire powerful women.”

Fans praised the actress in the comments section. “Go captain marvel,” wrote one of the supporters.

“OMG YOU GOOOOO BRIEE,” one supporter said, while another added, “It’s only fun until it’s over.”

The actress released another training video over the weekend, in which she can be seen doing squats at the gym. The actress donned the same clothing that she did in the previous video.

“How many workout machines does it take to become a superhero?” “Every single one of them!” She scribbled something in the caption.

Larson announced earlier this month that filming for “The Marvels” had already begun. The film will be a follow-up to “Captain Marvel,” which came out in 2019.

During a SiriusXM guest appearance on Aug. 11, she remarked, “I’m in sets that are bigger than you could think right now.”

“It’s incredibly unique, and it’s a lot of fun and strange. It’s also something I never imagined doing in my life.”

In addition to the Marvel franchise, the actress will star in the 1960s-set television series “Lessons in Chemistry.”