Brie Larson Shows Off Her Pull-Up Strength in ‘The Marvels’ [Watch].

Brie Larson, who is currently training and filming Marvel’s highly anticipated film “The Marvels,” shared a video of herself doing pull-ups on Twitter on Wednesday.

In the 28-second film, the actress can be seen beginning the video by walking over to the pull-up bar and executing 5 chin-up pull-ups while dressed in a red gym attire.

She captioned the video after tagging her training professional’s Twitter profile, “Observes no holidays for training.”

Twitter users expressed their conflicting feelings in the comments section.

One of the users remarked on how the actress was jumping using her feet rather than her arms for the pull-ups. “I suppose you need do the pull ups without touching the ground to get to where youre searching for,” another fan added. Some admirers, on the other hand, praised the actress and encouraged her to add a few of pounds to her pull-ups.

“Captain Marvel,” which was released in 2019, marked Larson’s first appearance in the Marvel franchise. Carol Danvers, an Air Force fighter pilot, was her character in the film.

The film made $1 billion at the box office worldwide, prompting the announcement of a sequel, dubbed “The Marvels.”

Ms. Marvel will be played by Kamala Khan, a prominent Marvel heroine, and Monica Rambeau [played by actress Teyonah Parris]will also appear in the sequel. Nia DaCosta is directing the film, which will be released on February 17, 2023.

Larson has been keeping her fans up to date on her training routine since the second installment was revealed. In June, the actress posted a video of herself doing one-handed push-ups on Twitter.

Fans will be treated to “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” which is set to release on May 6, 2022, as part of Marvel Studios’ forthcoming films. The same year, on July 8, “Thor: Love and Thunder” will be released.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Marvel’s final film for 2022, will be released on November 11 of that year.

Here’s the list of Marvel movies coming out in 2022 and 2023, in case you missed it. Here’s a list of Marvel TV programs that will premiere next year.