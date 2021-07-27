Brianne Howey, star of ‘Ginny & Georgia,’ marries longtime boyfriend Matt Ziering.

Brianne Howey has finally tied the knot.

The “Ginny & Georgia” star married her longtime boyfriend, lawyer Matt Ziering, on Saturday in Palos Verdes, California.

“Being surrounded by so many people we love was the most amazing experience. The night was even more magical than I had imagined,” the 32-year-old actress told People. “I wish every night could conclude with a fried chicken sandwich from Son of a Gun and a Spice Girls dance party.”

Howey dazzled the more than 100 guests who attended the wedding with an A La Robe gown. Bill Withers’ “Lovely Day” played in the background as the actress walked down the aisle.

The bride and groom were seen having a good time dancing in front of the live band in a snapshot posted on Twitter by a netizen on Sunday.

Howey remembers meeting Ziering, 36, in a bar five years ago earlier this year.

Howey told Los Angeles Magazine, which also uploaded a video of the couple on Instagram, that they ran into each other three nights in a row at a couple bars in L.A. “Wasn’t totally random, but we had some mutual pals and now we’re here!” Ziering added in the video.

The couple had previously intended to marry in 2020. The wedding, however, had to be canceled because to the epidemic. Howey added, “We canceled our wedding.” “We weren’t able to be married in 2020, but we were able to buy a dog.” ⁠

In May, the actress honored Ziering’s birthday by posting a series of photos of the two of them, as well as photos of Ziering alone and more photos with their dog.

“When I’m with you, there’s never a boba shortage!” “Happy birthday, sweets,” she captioned the photo.

In terms of work, the actress has a regular role on Netflix’s “Ginny & Georgia,” which premiered on February 24. In the series, she portrays Georgia Miller, who is also portrayed by Nikki Roumel, Antonia Gentry, Felix Mallard, Katie Douglas, Sara Waisglass, and Mason Temple.

Howey previously played Reagan’s character in the television series “Batwoman.” The series starred Javicia Leslie, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang, Stephen Amell, and Camrus Johnson, with Ruby Rose as the lead character.