Brian Reade discusses the true heroes that history must not forget in his book Diamonds in the Mud.

Brian Reade wonders why we’re taught to admire kings, generals, and aristocratic politicians, but individuals who alter the world from below rarely get a look-in in his new book Diamonds In The Mud. He accomplishes this by sharing the inspiring stories of working-class heroes he has encountered over the course of his 40-year career as a journalist.

I’d replayed this scene in my thoughts so many times that the sensation of déjà vu had become numbing.

For 27 years, I’d hoped to see a parent whose child was killed at Hillsborough speak out in Parliament and condemn the political class for their egregious negligence.

And then she appeared. Margaret Aspinall addressed the gathering MPs, Lords, and party leaders in Portcullis House in 2016, a fortnight after fresh inquest juries issued Unlawful Killing judgments on the 96.

“The politicians in this country should be embarrassed of what has occurred in their name. She addressed them, “We should be ashamed as a nation that our families had to struggle for almost 30 years to get to the truth.”

“You have to make changes for the benefit of ordinary people, because if they can cover up 96 fatalities, what can they do to individuals?”

Our dandy, then 69-year-old, claimed there was a “cancer in this country,” citing the role of South Yorkshire Police in Hillsborough, the Battle of Orgreave, and the Rotherham sex abuse scandals, and claiming that “Hillsborough was greater than the police.” It was a political issue. It soared to the very top. So it’s up to you politicians to get together and ensure that something like this never happens again.”

It was life-affirming to watch this pocket battleship passionately and articulately lay down the law to the legislators, with some of them grimacing at her every word. The long standing ovation she received after she finished her 20-minute unscripted address seemed like a thunderclap.

I was astonished at how this mother of five from a Huyton council estate was able to speak truth to power so articulately inside the walls where the Hillsborough plot was conducted. Where did all of those women who opted to be the ears, eyes, and voices of the Hillsborough children go?