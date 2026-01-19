Brian De Palma’s ‘Sweet Vengeance’ to Feature Cinematographer José Luis Alcaine

Legendary cinematographer José Luis Alcaine, 87, will reunite with director Brian De Palma for the upcoming film Sweet Vengeance, set to begin shooting in Portugal this summer. The movie, which aims for a 2027 release, marks the third collaboration between the two creative talents, following their work together on Passion (2012) and Domino (2019).

A Visionary Partnership

Alcaine, one of the most celebrated directors of photography in European cinema, has an esteemed legacy of working with Spanish auteur Pedro Almodóvar on some of his most iconic films. From Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown to Pain and Glory, Alcaine’s vivid, color-rich style has defined the visual identity of Almodóvar’s work for decades. His signature cinematographic techniques, known for their luminous quality and old-school charm, have made him a sought-after collaborator in the industry.

Although Alcaine is renowned for his contributions to Almodóvar’s films, his collaboration with De Palma is a significant part of his recent career. Having already lent his talents to De Palma’s Passion and Domino, Alcaine’s return for Sweet Vengeance promises to bring his unique visual flair to De Palma’s latest project.

The film’s shooting schedule in Portugal this summer, pending smooth production developments, brings together a seasoned cinematographic expert with a director known for his suspenseful thrillers. The 2027 release date is eagerly anticipated by fans and critics alike, who are hopeful for a visually stunning and gripping film.

In the world of European cinema, Alcaine’s work remains a benchmark for excellence. As De Palma prepares to shoot Sweet Vengeance, Alcaine’s involvement ensures that the film will not only capture the narrative tension but also feature breathtaking visuals that are sure to leave a lasting impression on audiences worldwide.