Brexit and Covid-19 have created a perfect storm for a Liverpool restaurant.

The ‘perfect storm’ of Brexit and Covid-19 is currently ‘washing over’ the hospitality business, according to the owners of a Liverpool eatery.

The owners of the famed Salt House Bacaro restaurant on Castle Street have gone to Twitter to describe the difficulties they are having as a result of the epidemic and the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union.

Hospitality firms have been unable to operate for major portions of the previous 17 months, and as they begin to recover from the covid issue, they are experiencing the effects of Brexit on their staffing and supplies.

“There’s a perfect storm of Brexit & pandemic that’s washing over us right now,” Bacaro wrote on Twitter. Yesterday, the price of our steaks increased by 25%, while the price of all vegetables increased by 15%.

“Some vegetables we can’t acquire because they’re loss-making and no one will supply them; most of our other EU imports have gone up significantly.” Many of our wines are now unavailable; we’ve relied on a number of small suppliers and producers for many years, but we’re no longer able to use their products.

“Now that a pallet requires as much paper work as a container, small suppliers are becoming uncompetitive, and huge brands like Moretti are having trouble supplying beer!” It’s not just hospitality that our contractors are having trouble obtaining plasterboard, cement, wood, steel, and other materials.

“Finding outstanding people to work with us has always been difficult, and it’s even more difficult now. We like to think we’re one of the better places to work, with lots of incentives, fresh food, and creative ideas, but we’ve never seen it like it is now.”

“Try hiring an HGV driver right now or booking a builder to undertake your addition,” the company added. “It feels to me like we’ve been on a race to the bottom in this country for years and we’re reaping what’s been sown.”

"We'll keep doing what we're doing; each day, we aim to enhance what we do as people, restaurateurs, cooks, waiters, and managers in order to make our workplaces better."