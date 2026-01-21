Brett Ratner’s $40 Million Melania Trump Documentary Poised for Disastrous Debut

Amazon and MGM’s high-budget Melania Trump documentary, produced by the former First Lady herself, is facing a rocky start ahead of its January 30 release. Despite a hefty $40 million price tag, early signs suggest the film will fail to meet expectations, with early sales projections predicting it could gross under $1 million in its opening weekend.

Disastrous Presales Amid High Hopes

Internal tracking reports show poor presales across key markets like Los Angeles and Florida, with the film failing to generate much interest ahead of its theatrical run. Hollywood sources note that in New York, only a small handful of tickets have been sold, a troubling sign for the documentary’s box office prospects. With over 2,000 theaters slated to screen the film nationwide, expectations were higher, but early results paint a grim picture.

The documentary promises “unprecedented access” to the 20 days leading up to the 2025 Presidential Inauguration through Melania Trump’s personal lens. It will offer rare glimpses into her role during the White House transition and her return to the public eye with her family, complete with exclusive footage of private meetings and behind-the-scenes moments. However, despite the star-studded access, audience interest seems to be lukewarm at best.

Why the $40 Million Gamble?

The large production budget has raised eyebrows, especially given the typical cost of documentary films. Amazon and MGM Studios reportedly agreed to a massive licensing deal for the project, marking it as one of the largest known for a documentary of this type. Yet, the heavy investment contrasts sharply with the current lackluster ticket demand.

Brett Ratner, who has not directed a film in the past seven years following allegations of sexual misconduct, is leading the project. Despite the controversy surrounding his career, Amazon has chosen to collaborate with him, a move that has left many wondering why Melania Trump chose to trust Ratner with her life story. His previous work on “Tower Heist,” filmed in Trump Tower, may have laid the foundation for their partnership, though the details of their relationship remain unclear.

As the documentary’s release date looms, both Amazon and MGM may be hoping for a last-minute surge in ticket sales, but with so few seats sold so far, it appears the $40 million gamble may be heading for a flop.