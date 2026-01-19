Brazilian Film ‘Gugu’s World’ Secures World Sales Ahead of Berlin Premiere

Berlin-based sales agency m-appeal has acquired the world distribution rights to the Brazilian drama Gugu’s World, directed by Allan Deberton. The film, which is set to make its world premiere at the prestigious Berlinale in February 2026, follows the poignant journey of Gugu, an 11-year-old football-obsessed boy, and his relationship with his aging grandmother, Dilma.

A Story of Love, Family, and Resilience

Set in a small Brazilian community by the Araújo Lima dam, which is slowly drying up, Gugu’s World explores themes of familial love, resilience, and the power of a nurturing environment. As his grandmother’s health declines, Gugu strives to preserve the world she created for him, where he can express himself freely and live his dreams.

Newcomer Yuri Gomes takes on the lead role of Gugu, supported by an ensemble cast that includes renowned Brazilian actor Lázaro Ramos as Gugu’s father. Other cast members include Teca Pereira, Carlos Francisco, and Georgina Castro. The screenplay, written by André Araújo, brings to life this tender tale set against the backdrop of a rapidly changing rural Brazil.

After its Berlinale premiere, the film will be showcased in the Generation Kplus section of the festival, which highlights films aimed at young audiences. Gugu’s World is produced by Deberton Filmes and Biônica Filmes, in co-production with Warner Bros. Pictures Brasil, and will be distributed in Brazil by Paris Filmes, the country’s largest independent distributor.

According to m-appeal CEO Maren Kroymann, the film stands out for its “beautiful, accessible cinematic language” and its “powerful message of acceptance.” She emphasized that the film portrays the impact of a loving home in shaping a child’s worldview, offering both emotional depth and significant educational value.

International Buyers to Get First Look at Berlin’s European Film Market

The film, which marks Deberton’s second feature after his 2019 debut Pacarrete, will be introduced to international buyers at the European Film Market (EFM), which runs alongside the Berlinale from February 12-18. The film has already garnered attention for its heartfelt storytelling and its ability to capture the resilience of youth amidst personal and environmental challenges.

Produced by Karen Castanho, Bianca Villar, Fernando Fraiha, and Allan Deberton, with executive production by Fred Burle, Gugu’s World benefits from the support of several key sponsors, including Nubank, Projeto Paradiso, and Incubadora Paradiso. Additional backing comes from the Government of Ceará, and the film was funded by BRDE, FSA, ANCINE, and the Ministry of Culture.