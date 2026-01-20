Brazilian Director Grace Passô’s ‘Our Secret’ Set for Berlinale Premiere

Italian sales agency Open Reel has taken on international distribution for Brazilian filmmaker Grace Passô’s debut feature, Our Secret (Nosso Segredo), which is set to make its world premiere next month in the Berlinale’s prestigious Perspectives section.

The film, which marks Passô’s first feature after a successful career in theatre, explores the emotional landscape of a Black Brazilian family in Belo Horizonte grappling with the aftermath of a profound loss. The family members, each absorbed in their own individual routines, struggle to communicate their grief and pain. At the heart of the story is the youngest child, who understands the secret the house holds and attempts to reveal it to the others, though his efforts initially fall on deaf ears. Ultimately, the family must confront the deep roots of their grief and come together, finding courage and love in the process.

A Powerful Directorial Debut

Passô, who has received accolades for her acting, including Best Actress at the Torino International Film Festival for her role in the 2018 film Temporada (Long Way Home), brings her unique vision to the screen in Our Secret. She previously co-directed the medium-length film Dazed Flesh, which was featured in the Berlinale’s Forum Expanded section in 2019. Her background in theatre informs her directorial approach, offering a compelling and introspective narrative about the complexities of grief, family dynamics, and unspoken emotions.

The ensemble cast includes Robert Frank, Efraim Santos, Jéssica Gaspar, and Flip, among others. The film is produced by Ricardo Alves Jr. through his production company Entre Films, with co-producers Rachel Daisy Ellis, Julia Alves, and Catarina de Sousa. Julia Alves also serves as the executive producer, and Wilssa Esser handles the cinematography.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind the film, Passô said, “Since I created this story many years ago, it has become an inexhaustible source of reflection about many things. It helps me understand what lies behind all that is left unsaid in personal, intimate relationships; within families, within different dimensions of grief and absence, in relation to what may be understood but is unnamable, and many other things. It is a story that is, in fact, a source, just as families are.”