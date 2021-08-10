BravoCon 2021 has been officially canceled due to the COVID-19 spike.

According to Bravo, BravoCon 2021 will not take place.

In light of the escalating cases of COVID-19 transmissions in various parts of the country, the network stated Monday that it has chosen to cancel this year’s BravoCon.

“We are postponing BravoCon 2021 until next year out of an abundance of caution,” the network, which is home to the “Real Housewives” franchise, said in a statement obtained by Page Six the same day.

Bravo added that while the decision might be disappointing to the fans, it was the right thing to do since the “health and safety” of everyone are their “top priorities” in these trying times. On Twitter, the network made the same announcement.

Announced in May, BravoCon 2021 was supposed to be a big gathering of the network’s celebrities with their fans. It was supposed to be a three-day event in New York City from Oct. 15 to 17, according to Deadline.

Several activities, including interactive experiences, live concerts, and insider panels, were apparently planned for the fans by the organizers. Fans of “TopChef,” “Below Deck” and “Vanderpump Rules” were also supposed to be treated to exclusive content and VIP access to their favorite shows, according to the outlet.

The cancellation comes as a result of an increase in cases of coronavirus transmissions linked to the delta variety, which caused the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to alter its safety standards and regulations recently. According to Variety, one among the adjustments was the CDC’s requirement that everyone, whether vaccinated or not, wear masks indoors.

BravoCon 2022, unlike the previous year’s and this year’s editions, is expected to be a success, according to the network. Bravo remarked, “We look forward to enjoying BravoCon 2022 together.”

The pandemic also forced the cancellation of BravoCon last year. Bravo said in May that the event will return in the fall, citing the fact that vaccines had become widely available and cases were beginning to decline. Things swiftly changed, though, when the delta variation began to spread across the country.

The first BravoCon was a huge hit with fans, with Page Six claiming that tickets for the 2019 version sold out in less than a minute after it was announced to the public.