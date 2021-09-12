Braunwyn Windham-Burke of the Real Housewives of Orange County divorces Fernanda Rocha but refuses to divorce Sean Burke.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke has never been married. She recently stated that she and Fernanda Rocha, a fellow “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum, have broken up less than four months after they began dating.

When Windham-Burke spoke to Us Weekly at the Alice+Olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring 2022 NYFW Presentation, she shared an update on their romance.

“Fernanda and I are in a phase of transition,” the 43-year-old reality star told the site.

“I mean, I’ve been gone for three months, so we haven’t seen one other in a long time, even if we’re still in touch. So I fly back home, and we’re both going to a party. It will be my first meeting with her, but we are both open to new experiences in our lives.”

The “transitional time” is a breakup, according to the Bravo star. “I’m not married. Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yeah, yes

The “RHOC” star is still married to Sean Burke, despite the fact that the couple said they would date after she came out as a lesbian in December 2020.

Bella, 20, Rowan, 18, Jacob, 15, twins Curran and Caden, 8, Koa, 6, and Hazel, 3 are the couple’s children.

Windham-Burke also told Us Weekly that she and Sean have been having a nice time co-parenting so far. She stated that they have no plans to divorce anytime soon.

“It’s fantastic. I mean, we’ve got this coparenting thing down pat. We’re the best of buddies. For the past 26 years, we’ve been together. He understands that this has been a lifelong ambition of mine, so he’s on board!” she exclaimed.

“Honestly, I don’t think we’re going to get divorced,” she concluded. I honestly don’t believe we will. We get along swimmingly, and our open marriage is working for us. We’re content.”

In July, Windham-Burke and her husband announced that they were divorcing for the time being. She announced her move to Hawaii for the summer in a joint Instagram Live, while Sean would rent a house in Newport Beach, California, that Windham-then-girlfriend Burke’s Rocha assisted him in finding.

They announced at the time that they would reassess their status after “living apart for a little while” at the end of the summer.

“When this is through, we would like to get a place where the kids can stay and then we might go [back and forth],” Windham-Burke said at the time. “We haven’t decided if we’ll return after this brief experiment of being apart for a few months. Brief News from Washington Newsday.