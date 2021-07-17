Braunwyn Windham-Burke and her husband Sean have broken up after an open marriage arrangement: ‘We Need A Break.’

Braunwyn Windham-Burke and her husband Sean Burke have decided to go their separate ways for the time being.

According to Us Weekly, the former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star and her 26-year-old spouse made the announcement on a joint Instagram Live on Monday night. Bella, 20, Rowan, 18, Jacob, 15, twins Curran and Caden, 8, Koa, 6, and Hazel, 3, detailed their plans to live apart for several months and co-parent their seven children — Bella, Rowan, Jacob, Jacob, Jacob, Jacob, Jacob, Jacob, Jacob, Jacob, Jacob, Jacob, Jacob, Jacob, Jacob, Jacob, Jacob, Jacob, Jacob, Jacob, Jacob, Jacob, Jacob, Jacob, Jacob, Jacob, Jacob,

According to the former couple, she will spend the summer in Hawaii, while Sean will rent a property in Newport Beach, California, which he found with the help of Fernanda Rocha, who Braunwyn is dating.

Us Weekly quoted her as adding, “We’re packing up this house, the one we filmed in last year, and we’re relocating.” “He’ll be in a furnished rental for a few months, while I’ll be bringing the kids to Hawaii for a bit. We have chosen to take a break for a few months.”

Sean added, “We’re going to see what it’s like living apart for a little while.”

The couple stated that they have yet to decide what their relationship’s future contains, but one thing they are certain of is that they need space.

Braunwyn and Sean confirmed that at the conclusion of the summer, they will reevaluate their status.

“When this is over, we want to get a place where the kids can remain and then we might go [back and forth],” the reality star stated. “We haven’t decided whether we’ll come back together and live together as friends and family after this little experiment of being apart for a few months, or if we’ll just keep the kids in the house and come in and out….” We’re in desperate need of a break. We’re in desperate need of some space right now.”

In December 2020, Braunwyn came out as a lesbian. While there had been speculations that her marriage to Sean had been on the rocks for some time, she stated at the time that they do not intend to divorce and will continue to live together in an open relationship.

“I adore him, and we haven’t had this much fun in a long time. We’re redefining marriage for ourselves. She told Entertainment Tonight, “I’m not following the old, obsolete rules anymore.”

“We are [and]shall be wedded forever,” Braunwyn continued. We’ve done so. Brief News from Washington Newsday.