Brandy and Ray J, both musicians, are among Snoop Dogg’s famous cousins.

During his time in the spotlight, Snoop Dogg has gone by numerous names, but he has always kept true to himself. Snoop Dogg rose to fame in the early 1990s as a cultural icon and a well-respected rapper who has won numerous honors.

The rapper has constantly written and released successful music throughout his career, music that people of all ages and interests can relate to and appreciate. While Snoop Dogg’s fans may be familiar with his music and demeanor, they may not realize that the rapper isn’t the only member of his family who has pursued a career in the entertainment industry.

Snoop Dogg’s cousin was instrumental in his rise to fame.

Snoop Dogg first became interested in music when he was a small child, writing and singing rhymes to cope with his sometimes difficult family environment. Snoop Dogg was frequently involved in run-ins with the law as a teenager, but he was always able to find solace in music.

Snoop Dogg, along with his cousins Nate Dogg and Daz Dillinger, began experimenting with creating recordings in the 1980s. In the early 1990s, Dillinger was instrumental in the formation of Death Row Records by Snoop Dogg.

Snoop Dogg began performing on a large scale after creating the band 213 alongside Nate Dogg, Lil’ 12 Dead, and pal Warren G. The trio didn’t last long, disbanding in the late 1980s, but Snoop Dogg persevered and released his first solo album, Doggystyle, in 1993. The record, which was published through Death Row Records, became a hit and paved the path for Snoop Dogg’s rise to superstardom.

Snoop Dogg’s faithful cousin and confidante, Dillinger, remained by his side the entire time. Nate Dogg tragically died in March 2011 at the age of 41. Snoop Dogg paid tribute to his cousin by having a tattoo of his face with the words “all dogs go to heaven” inscribed under it.

Brandy and Ray J are connected to Snoop Dogg.