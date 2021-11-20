Brands by Piers Morgan Twitter Reacts to Meghan Markle’s ‘Desperate Reality Star’ Appearance on ‘Ellen.’

Piers Morgan is slamming Meghan Markle yet again.

The Duchess of Sussex’s surprise appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Thursday didn’t go over well with the British media star.

Markle used her comedy acting skills during a prank segment in addition to sitting down for an interview with Ellen DeGeneres. She was encouraged to act out in a number of weird ways by the host over an earpiece, including doing spontaneous squats in public and introducing herself as “Mommy” when talking to street sellers.

Morgan, a longstanding opponent of Markle, attacked her “Ellen” debut in a post for the Daily Mail, calling it a “vomit-making” “cheese-fest.”

“On her vomit-making Ellen cheese-fest, Meghan acted like such a gormless desperate reality TV star that even a Kardashian would have deemed this humiliating fiasco too brand-damaging,” he tweeted, along with a link to his column and screenshots of Markle drinking from a baby bottle and wearing cat ears headband during the prank segment.

Morgan went on to say that as long as Markle and Prince Harry use the titles Duke and Duchess of Sussex, their actions “directly impact the royal family’s reputation,” and that their actions “have significance and cannot be dismissed as insignificant.”

Some social media users appeared to agree with Morgan, arguing that Markle went over and beyond and did not act like a royal.

“Isn’t this jaw-dropping?” says the narrator.

What a letdown, I used to admire and even defend this woman,” one commenter on Morgan’s article said. “What was she thinking?” I wondered. “It was awful to watch for us Brits, but maybe that’s what the Americans want.” Is that their sense of humour?” a third Twitter user commented

“This isn’t how royals behave!” The Duchess of Cambridge exudes such grace and elegance. Me-again is a diluted form of Me-again. This is heartbreaking. A third wrote, “All the Queen strove to uphold…just gone in an hour.”

Many fans, though, defended Markle and lashed back at Morgan. Others expressed their happiness at seeing the mother of two calm and having some harmless fun.

“I’m not sure what you’re talking about.” “Why watch or worry about what someone else is doing if you don’t like them?” one Twitter user asked.

“The man’s obsession has him fixated on every move….” He was turned down by a successful black woman. And that’s something he can’t have in his ego,” a second commenter remarked.

"For the first time, Meghan Markle forced me to watch 'The Ellen Show.'"