Bradley Walsh of The Chase was left dumbfounded by a contestant’s odd career.

When a candidate on today’s episode of The Chase disclosed what she does for a living, Bradley Walsh was baffled.

On today’s episode of the popular ITV gameshow, four new participants went on Anne Hegerty in a bid to win a cash reward.

Before it was Alex’s turn to face the Chaser, 70-year-old David put in an excellent performance in the first head-to-head to take home £9,000.

When the contender in seat number two verified she worked as a chicken nutritionist, host Bradley was speechless.

“It always gets that look,” the 29-year-old Wiltshire resident remarked.

“What, they come and see you in your clinic?” Bradley laughed after asking her some job-related inquiries.

Alex mentioned that his profession entails creating solutions that aid in the efficient digestion of poultry feed.

She went on to mention that she normally gives the chickens probiotics, which are microorganisms that are good for them.

Fans shared Bradley’s confusion about the job on Twitter.

“Can one of the questions be what is a chicken nutritionist asking for a friend?” tweeted Sophie @daze sophie.

“Me trying to figure if a chicken nutritionist is someone who knows what nutrients a chicken needs or what nutrients a chicken possesses that benefits humans, other animals, etc!!!!!,” Swalk @Samanth22356123 tweeted.

“A chicken nutritionist?” Snowwhite @SallyAnneHarri4 wondered.

Alex put in a strong performance to return home with £7000 for the Final Chase.

Lisa, a 47-year-old public worker from Stockton-on-Tees, and Jack, a 30-year-old boxing MC from Swindon, joined David and Alex in the final round of the show to battle for £25,000.

In the Final Chase, the team gained 20 steps, but Anne Hegerty caught them with only one second left in the nail-biting Final Chase, leaving the team empty-handed.