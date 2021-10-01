Bradley Walsh of The Chase is perplexed as a ‘youthful-looking’ participant confesses his true age.

On Friday’s episode of The Chase, Bradley Walsh couldn’t believe a contestant’s genuine age.

Nina, Chris, Scott, and Florence were all competing for a chance to win tens of thousands of pounds on the show.

Nina from Warrington was the first to take the stage.

The 43-year-old started strong in her cash builder but was quickly eliminated by Jenny Ryan in the head to head, putting the team on the back foot.

Chris from Bristol was hoping to make apologies.

Chris fared well in his cash builder, taking home a tidy £5,000 prize.

The Vixen, on the other hand, was in fine form, determined to eliminate all of the contestants.

During the head to head, though, host Bradley Walsh appeared sidetracked for a brief period.

“How old are you Chris?” Bradley inquired after a hard question.

“37,” Chris replied.

Baffled “Are you really?,” Bradley asked. Wow, you look great for your age.”

At the same time, spectators at home were taken aback.

“He’s 37!” Samantha exclaimed.

“Chap on #thechase is 37!!!” Marina tweeted. It appears to be a 24/25.”

“37?” exclaimed a third with a puzzled expression.