Bradley Walsh of ITV’s The Chase is taken aback as Anne Hegerty ‘flirts’ with a competitor.

On today’s episode of The Chase, Bradley Walsh was taken aback by Anne Hegerty’s remark.

On today’s episode of the popular ITV gameshow, the 61-year-old host welcomed four new quizzers.

Today’s candidates were Sarah, Daniel, Asheigh, and Graeme, who competed for a $1,000 reward against The Governess.

Sarah was in seat 1 and put in a good performance to earn £8,000 and advance to the Final Chase.

Next up was Daniel, who left Bradley speechless as Anne made a joke about the contestant’s work as a body shop manager.

“Are you here to question or admire my bodywork?” she said.

The Governess remarked, “You look unhappy Brad,” since Bradley was dumbfounded at the comment.

“That’s some chassis I’m thinking about,” said the presenter.

On Twitter, viewers of the show reacted with laughter at the exchange.

“I love Anne when she gets her flirt on!!” Samantha said.

Kathryn said, ” “Brad, you’ve made me vomit out my mince pie. How did Anne maintain her composure?” Throughout the performance, Anne was domineering, and in the head-to-head, she knocked Daniel out.

The Governess also grabbed Graeme, putting her in the Final Chase alongside Sarah and Ashleigh, who were competing for a total of £9,000.

The squad had accumulated an incredible 20 steps, but Anne caught up to them with only 3 seconds left.